Information Warfare: Limited Hangout Explained
This is the fourth video in a series of videos that explain how the cabal is using an information war against the world's population to get rid of 7.5 billion people, create a prison planet with total global surveillance, and replace humans with biosynthetic lifeforms. According to Professor Noval Harari, the future isn't human. 

