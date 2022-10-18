Science Is A Lie

Dr. Jane Ruby Show





October 17, 2022





On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane brings you three incredibly educational stories on the science lies: Dr. Jane’s science was right after a Belgian doctor laughed at her warnings, then his cancer exploded. Then Dr. Jane shows why the Florida Surgeon General should have banned C19 shots for EVERYONE. And the last segment features the blood of 1000 jabbed – the truth is undeniable and criminal charges can no longer wait for everyone involved in making, pushing, and defending this operation. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter truth in medicine.





FLORIDA SURGEON GENERAL STATEMENT:

https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/20221007-guidance-mrna-covid19-vaccines-





1000 JABBED STUDY:

https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/47/95





