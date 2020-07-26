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I Thought You Guys Said Covid was a Myth and a Hoax…
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185 views • July 26, 2020
Sean Hannity with a beard, a gut and a pen.
On a bright side , the number of flu cases are significantly down this year.
Why should the people looking after security guards should not be fined?
And where is our Governor General?
Surely the GG can expel the state government for its bloody corruption, and mind boggling non-accountability?
On a bright side , the number of flu cases are significantly down this year.
Why should the people looking after security guards should not be fined?
And where is our Governor General?
Surely the GG can expel the state government for its bloody corruption, and mind boggling non-accountability?
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