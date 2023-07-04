GERALD CELENTE SPEAKS REALTY!

GERALD IS VERY EXPLICIT IN THIS EYE OPENING VIDEO. THERE ARE A FEW 4 LETTER WORDS CONVEYED IN RIGHTEOUS ANGER. PLEASE DON'T LET THAT STOP YOU FROM LISTENING TO THIS VERY INFORMATIVE ECONOMIST. GERALD IS EXPRESSING THE ANGER ALL OF US ARE FEELING HAVING TO PUT UP WITH OUR TRAITOR POLITICIANS AND TH OCCULT ELITE DESTROYING THE WORLDS ECONOMY RIGHT NOW. PLEASE WAKEUP FOR THE TIME IS SHORT FOR TRUTHERS TO HELP OTHERS....