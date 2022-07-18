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CERN | Why Is CERN Trying to Recreate “The BIG BANG”?! 18 Concerns About CERN + Emerald Robinson
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112 views • July 18, 2022

Learn More About Emerald Robinson's Show "Absolute Truth" Today At: https://rumble.com/v1ah6t4-the-absolute-truth-062922-clay-clark.html

Learn More Today At: www.Clear.Store - Use PROMO Code “Clay” to Save Money and the Support the ReAwaken America Tour

Learn More About CERN Today At:
What do the scientists at CERN claim to be trying to achieve? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2dyS8ak7FXk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9YGW75oOoRo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5fLbTJ7PEQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSxJHt_TTN8

Why Did Stephen Hawking Say That the Discovery of the God particle could wipe out the universe? https://www.cnet.com/science/stephen-hawking-god-particle-may-wipe-out-the-universe/
Why Is CERN named after Cernunnos? In Gallo-Roman religion, Cernunnos was a deity depicted with antlers, seated cross-legged, and is associated with stags, horned serpents, dogs, bulls, and rats. What is CERN? What Does CERN Stand For? Conseil Européen pour la Recherche Nucléaire (European Council for Nuclear Research) See Their Opening Celebration HERE:
https://www.bbc.com/news/in-pictures-36428799

Why Is CERN Turning On Their 13.6 Trillion Electron Volts Hadron Collider on July 5th 2022?

Why Is a Statue of Shiva “The Destroyer” Located Outside of CERN?
Why Did CERN Decide to Call the Internet? 1989 - CERN invented the World Wide Web (Hebrew W = 6)

Why is the CERN Logo 666? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CERN
Why Is the Director of CERN, also on the Leadership team for the World Economic Forum? https://www.weforum.org/people/fabiola-gianotti - Learn More - https://www.weforum.org/about/leadership-and-governance

Why Did CERN Choose to Open Its Switzerland Tunnel with a Satanic Grand Opening? https://www.bbc.com/news/in-pictures-36428799

Why Was CERN’s Opening Ceremony a Satanic Ritual? Watch the Full Length Opening Ceremony for CERN? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zW5gklIKcDg https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ymXw40TvHZo

Why Is CERN Located on the Former Location of Apollyon? https://bookshop.org/books/apollyon-unleashed-cern-will-free-the-destroyer/9798732397048 Revelation 9:11 - “11 And they had a king over them, which is the angel of the bottomless pit, whose name in the Hebrew tongue is Abaddon, but in the Greek tongue hath his name Apollyon.”

What Is CERN Working On? “We're looking here at an imminent visit from a race of carnivorous dinosaur-men, the superhuman clone hive-legions of some evil genetic queen-empress, infinite polypantheons of dark nega-deities imprisoned for aeons and hungering to feast upon human souls, a parallel-history victorious Nazi globo-Reich or something of that type.” - https://cds.cern.ch/record/1243052/files/PRESSCUT-V-2010-10856.txt

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cernclay clarkemerald robinsonthrivetime show
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