More Media Coverage of Baptist Hospital in Gaza that was Missiled by Israel.

⚡️Turkish President Erdogan: “The attack on a hospital treating women, children and innocent civilians is the latest example of Israeli attacks devoid of the most basic human values. I call on all humanity to act to stop this unprecedented brutality in the Gaza Strip."

also;

The strike on the Baptist hospital in Gaza killed at least more than 500 people and injured more than 1,200. The numbers are not final. This is what the local Ministry of Health has been able to calculate so far.

One of the most heinous war crimes in recent years.

and:

President Abbas declared three days of mourning for the victims of Israeli airstrikes on Al-Ahly Hospital in the Gaza Strip and “for all Palestinian martyrs”.







