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Dr. Jessica Rose & Matthew Crawford: VAERS, World Economic Forum, Quantum A.I. | TPC #723
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58 views • March 03, 2022
TPC #723 is with Dr. Jessica Rose and Matthew Crawford and this was the first of many podcasts.
Matthew Substack: https://roundingtheearth.substack.com
Dr. Rose Substack: https://substack.com/profile/40349025-jessica-rose
Tommy's Podcast
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ
This Content is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://open.spotify.com/episode/6YPXVXXDVsX85GNR7EaEQR - March 2, 2022
Dr. Jessica Rose & Matthew Crawford: VAERS, World Economic Forum, Quantum A.I. | TPC #723
Dr. Jessica Rose, Matthew Crawford, VAERS, World Economic Forum, Quantum A.I., TPC #723, March 2 2022
Dr Jessica Rose, Matthew Crawford, VAERS, WEF, TPC, March 2 2022
Matthew Substack: https://roundingtheearth.substack.com
Dr. Rose Substack: https://substack.com/profile/40349025-jessica-rose
Tommy's Podcast
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ
This Content is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://open.spotify.com/episode/6YPXVXXDVsX85GNR7EaEQR - March 2, 2022
Dr. Jessica Rose & Matthew Crawford: VAERS, World Economic Forum, Quantum A.I. | TPC #723
Dr. Jessica Rose, Matthew Crawford, VAERS, World Economic Forum, Quantum A.I., TPC #723, March 2 2022
Dr Jessica Rose, Matthew Crawford, VAERS, WEF, TPC, March 2 2022
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