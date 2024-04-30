Pets in Love





Apr 27, 2024





I'm Too Ugly to Be Saved? Tearful End of A Zombie Puppy





What will you do if you see a zombie dog in the street?

He got an urgent call about this dog in Riohacha.

This dog was just a little puppy.

His situation was far from optimistic.

The wounds on his head were filled with maggots and deep-seated. His body bore similar wounds.

They were feasting on him.

This wound was a burn. It seemed someone had poured hot water on the poor boy. The dog was immediately taken away by this man.

He comforted the little one with positive, loving words. The dog was taken to the man's home, where rescued dogs also found sanctuary.

He named him Mercury; he was approximately five months old.





Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

/ @petsinlove





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzPg5Ty2Rag