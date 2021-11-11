NorbzWorld: Satanic Ritual Travis Scott 'Astroworld' Concert Exposed (Part 5) [10.11.2021]

NorbzWorld view on Travis Scott's Totally Demonic Street Theatre 'AstroWorld'ALL concerts are frequency programming (all big ones, indy bands and local jams are hit/miss, most are innocently just trying to get heard and share their music), ALL big festivals are demonic, even when (ESPECIALLY WHEN) it's a 'love festival' or EDM fest or RaveSTock or WoodStock 2.0They prey on that stuff a lot, but even MORE so on the urban culture as it's already primed for evil see evil, it's already destructive, THAT program is already running so well and so deep they don't have to do much, most kids are already receptive to and LOVE the fukt up frequencies, messages, spells, symbols, logos, personas, imaging, and are literally under a fukn spell.So that parts a given, 'astroworld' and any other festival, is bound to have extra ambulances/police as deaths are actually ALWAYS expected, but usually from overdoses not from rushes of people, and the overdoses go under the radar compared to this.Anyway, when I first started to take this story in, it seemed plausible that the whole thing was just oversold and a big horrible thing happened, however once I took in all the layers, the line-up, the branding treatment, and the outcome, this was a total demon fest and these concert goers just got a damn hot dose of the worst frequencies, coupled with a traumatic experience, which makes the elite just salivate and giggle as they harvest that collective fear.Stay aware, stay awake, stay blessed everyone.More Love,Norbz.Original title: Travis Scott AstroWorld - Totally Demonic Street Theatre Or Simple Greedy Promoter Overselling Tix??2,883 views Nov 10, 2021NorbzWorld40.3K subscribers