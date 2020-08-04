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Belarus President Advise On COVID Virus
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72 views • August 04, 2020
Belarus president plays ice hockey saying 'there is no coronavirus here' - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8cNCIBxzfA8
Belarus Is Tackling Coronavirus with Vodka and Soccer - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8nadbJcgVFE
Coronavirus Belarus urges citizens to drink vodka, visit saunas - https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/31/coronavirus-belarus-urges-citizens-to-drink-vodka-visit-saunas.html
Belarus dictator got COVID-19 after saying vodka could ... www.businessinsider.com › Politics › News - https://www.businessinsider.com/europe-last-dictator-belarus-lukashenko-covid-19-vodka-sauna-2020-7
Anadolu Agency Belarusian president gets over asymptomatic COVID-19 - https://www.aa.com.tr/en/europe/belarusian-president-gets-over-asymptomatic-covid-19/1925289
Burundi President Dies Of Sudden Heart Attack At 55; COVID-19 Suspected Zero Hedge - https://www.zerohedge.com/health/burundi-president-dies-sudden-heart-attack-55-covid-19-suspected
Belarus Is Tackling Coronavirus with Vodka and Soccer - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8nadbJcgVFE
Coronavirus Belarus urges citizens to drink vodka, visit saunas - https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/31/coronavirus-belarus-urges-citizens-to-drink-vodka-visit-saunas.html
Belarus dictator got COVID-19 after saying vodka could ... www.businessinsider.com › Politics › News - https://www.businessinsider.com/europe-last-dictator-belarus-lukashenko-covid-19-vodka-sauna-2020-7
Anadolu Agency Belarusian president gets over asymptomatic COVID-19 - https://www.aa.com.tr/en/europe/belarusian-president-gets-over-asymptomatic-covid-19/1925289
Burundi President Dies Of Sudden Heart Attack At 55; COVID-19 Suspected Zero Hedge - https://www.zerohedge.com/health/burundi-president-dies-sudden-heart-attack-55-covid-19-suspected
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