Putin: We ensure the uninterrupted supply of all types of fuel to the rapidly growing Chinese market

Putin in Beijing:



"Our country is one of the largest exporters to the PRC of oil, natural gas, including LNG, and coal. We are ready going forward to reliably ensure the uninterrupted supply of all these types of fuel to the rapidly growing Chinese market."

Russia and China will continue to strengthen the traditional friendship between the armed forces of the two countries and expand the practice of joint exercises - a joint statement.

Russia and China have agreed to build a second track on the Zabaykalsk-Manchuria railway section, the Russian Transport Ministry reported.

Russia and China will extend the visa-free regime for their citizens

Moscow and Beijing will continue working on the projects of the Tianwan Nuclear Power Station and the Xudabu Nuclear Power Station - a joint statement.