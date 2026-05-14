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Bill Gates And Epstein Were Working On A Skynet Project Together To Take Over The World... By 2019 That Project Completely Dominated The Defense Department And Was Called The JEDI Program... Today Microsoft Azure Still Owns The Brain Of The Entire Defense Network... Everything Else You See Supports The Bill Gates Epstein Core Of That Network. Maven And Palantir Are But Worker Drones In The Hive Of The Machine World...