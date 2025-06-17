BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Behind the Israeli Attack on Iran: The Role of Christian Zionism & the Third Temple Agenda
151 views • 1 day ago

Jun 16, 2025

n this in-depth discussion, Steven and Jana Bennun explore the Israeli attack on Iran, examining the potential levels of Israeli control over Iran's internal dynamics, especially surrounding the tragic deaths of negotiators and their families. They delve into the larger geopolitical ramifications, particularly how the U.S. has played a role in misleading negotiations. Additionally, the Bennuns take a critical look at Christian Zionism and how many Christians, influenced by modern ideologies, have supported Israel's agenda, including the controversial plans for a Third Temple, despite early Christian theology opposing such views. This open discussion challenges mainstream narratives and encourages a deeper understanding of these complex issues.


Links

Patreon

  / israelinewslive

Israeli News Live

https://israelinewslive.org/

EMP shield

INL50 coupon code

https://www.empshield.com/


iranattacklieschristiantemplezionismagendatalmudnetanyahuzionistsisraelithirdjana bennunsteven
