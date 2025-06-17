Behind the Israeli Attack on Iran: The Role of Christian Zionism & the Third Temple Agenda

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jun 16, 2025
n this in-depth discussion, Steven and Jana Bennun explore the Israeli attack on Iran, examining the potential levels of Israeli control over Iran's internal dynamics, especially surrounding the tragic deaths of negotiators and their families. They delve into the larger geopolitical ramifications, particularly how the U.S. has played a role in misleading negotiations. Additionally, the Bennuns take a critical look at Christian Zionism and how many Christians, influenced by modern ideologies, have supported Israel's agenda, including the controversial plans for a Third Temple, despite early Christian theology opposing such views. This open discussion challenges mainstream narratives and encourages a deeper understanding of these complex issues.
