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A CALL TO ACTION - SERVE THE POLICE
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2 views • January 23, 2022
The International Common Law Court of Justice (Brussels), and the International Common Law Court (UK) have tried and convicted the criminals and traitors who have betrayed our nation. These court convictions and orders give every member of the Commonwealth of Australia the right, and a DUTY, to arrest these criminals wherever they appear in public.
The courts have also ordered that we seize any Covid equipment, vials, paraphernalia, and arrest those doing the jabbing. Enough is Enough! It's time for every one of us to stand up for our rights and stop the Covid madness!
The courts have also ordered that we seize any Covid equipment, vials, paraphernalia, and arrest those doing the jabbing. Enough is Enough! It's time for every one of us to stand up for our rights and stop the Covid madness!
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