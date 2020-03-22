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INMATES GETTING OUT DUE TO CV!! IS THIS GOING TO BE USED AGAINST US?
ErikSeesAll
ErikSeesAll
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32 views • March 22, 2020
THESE INMATES ARE BEING RELEASED DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS!
ARE THEY TRULY DOING THIS BECAUSE THEY CARE ABOUT THE INMATES?
OR IS THERE ANOTHER REASON THAT THEY ARE LETTING ALL THESE PEOPLE OUT OF JAIL AT THIS TIME?

THANK YOU ALL!
GOD BLESS EACH AND EVERYONE OF YOU!!

THIS IS WHAT IS HAPPENING BEHIND THE COVER OF THE CORONAVIRUS!
PLEASE SEE THAT THEY ARE COMING AFTER US WITH VACCINES, AND WANTING OUR DNA!
PLEASE SHARE THIS INFO!

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS!

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THANK EACH AND EVERYONE OF YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT!

GOD BLESS ALL OF YOU AND YOUR LOVED ONES!

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LINKS:
https://www.pressherald.com/2020/03/20/states-largest-jail-releases-inmates-to-protect-against-coronavirus/
https://timesofsandiego.com/crime/2020/03/21/some-san-diego-jail-inmates-may-be-released-early/
https://conservativefighters.org/news/as-baltimore-locks-down-military-vehicles-and-troops-appear-on-city-streets/
Keywords
vaccineschemtrailsevil5gaiweather modificationnwofemaarmydepopulationbeast systemcoronavirusmilitary martial lawstorm denis
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