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NIGHT SHADOWS 04132022 -- Serbia, China, Putin, NATO, EU, Biden, Snake Venom, JAB, Georgia Guidestones
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330 views • April 14, 2022
April 11th has come and gone, were there any warnings with it, or was it itself a 7-day warning of FIRSTFRUITS, and the rising of the dead? No one knows, we may have an interesting rest of 2022 and then move on into 2023, 2024 and the solar eclipse on April 8th, 2024 X'ing out America, mighty Babylon the Great. Lot's of signs everywhere but it appears that the apostasy is growing by leaps and bounds according to polls. Then we have the "snake venom" JAB and who knows what else is in these mRNA jabs? Then we have Putin being squeezed into WW3 by USA and NATO, AND ACCORDING TO PROPHECY RUSSIA AND HER ALLIES DESTROY THE UNITED STATES and more...
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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
PLEASE Subscribe to these!! Thank you!
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
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