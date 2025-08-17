Insane Portland Leftist Attacks Man for Owning "PureBred" Pup

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An insane Portland Karen accosted a man in a Portland dog park, yelling at him for having the audacity to own a "purebred" dog. This woman is real, and she accused the man of maybe even being a "Trump supporter." it's an exhibit of the insanity that exists on the left.
#leftymeltdown #portland #purebred
Follow me on
X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/
Buy me a coffee:
Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n
Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)
✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️