X22 REPORT Ep. 2882b - Space Force Is Very Important, The Lies Are About To Be Exposed, Judgement Is Coming

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2882b - Sept 23, 2022

Space Force Is Very Important, The Lies Are About To Be Exposed, Judgement Is ComingThe [DS] is now floundering, those who said that spying was lie, and that they were trying to protect America, this is going to boomerang on them and it will show that they are treasonous to the US. These are the same people that over through the US government. Judgement is coming and the Space force is every important. Trump caught them all and he has it all. Time is ticking down and the truth will expose their lies.

