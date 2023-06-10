Sean Parnell Battleground | Men of Outlaw Platoon with CHRIS COWAN

BATTLEGROUND with Sean Parnell:Men of Outlaw Platoon | CHRIS COWAN
Combat veterans Sean and Chris discuss their deployment to Afghanistan and recount their extensive and grueling training. Chris talks about his first deployment, the time he was blown up, and when he got busted by MPs in Qatar.
Chris Cowan was a member of Outlaw Platoon who fought alongside Sean in Afghanistan.
source:
https://rumble.com/v2rm25e-men-of-outlaw-platoon-chris-cowan.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.