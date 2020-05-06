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Artificial Intelligence and the Mark of the Beast
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37 views • May 06, 2020
Artificial intelligence (A.I) and quantum computing are driving the world to the biblical prophecy of Mark of the Beast (666). It is doing it quicker than we can think about all the implications that can come with it. Just imagine a system controlled by an A.I "being" who is capable of accessing any the information on the Internet. Then this same being can introduce microchip implants for all humans so that this beast is able to watch our every move. When this happens then we will have nothing short of what is described in Revelation 13. Are you ready fro what is about to happen?
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