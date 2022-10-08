Paediatricians continue to vaccinate children despite seeing adverse events; Some kids have to ‘take one for the team’
Doctors believe that “Some kids may need to be sacrificed for the better good of society”
“That is child abuse”,
Dr. Michelle Perro
Watch full video:
https://rumble.com/v1msee8-pediatrician-michelle-perro-speaks-out-against-the-covid-vaccines.html
Source @Child Covid Vaccine Injuries UK
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.