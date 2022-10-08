Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Paediatricians continue to vaccinate children despite seeing adverse events.
284 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published a month ago |
Shop now

Paediatricians continue to vaccinate children despite seeing adverse events; Some kids have to ‘take one for the team’

Doctors believe that “Some kids may need to be sacrificed for the better good of society”

“That is child abuse”,

Dr. Michelle Perro

Watch full video:

https://rumble.com/v1msee8-pediatrician-michelle-perro-speaks-out-against-the-covid-vaccines.html

Source @Child Covid Vaccine Injuries UK

Keywords
childvaxxsteve kirschdr michelle perro

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket