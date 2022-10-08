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Paediatricians continue to vaccinate children despite seeing adverse events; Some kids have to ‘take one for the team’
Doctors believe that “Some kids may need to be sacrificed for the better good of society”
“That is child abuse”,
Dr. Michelle Perro
Watch full video:
https://rumble.com/v1msee8-pediatrician-michelle-perro-speaks-out-against-the-covid-vaccines.html
Source @Child Covid Vaccine Injuries UK