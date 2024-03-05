Tiffany Meier: New Bill Bars China From US Emergency Oil Stockpile
43 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Keywords
john millschina in focusmike gallagherferdinand marcos jrjack bradleyamerican emergency oilcross-border e-commercede minimus importslafonda sutton-burkephilippine supply boatstrategic petroleum reserves
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos