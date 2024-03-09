Create New Account
Elon Musk SUES Open AI For Becoming Profit Driven & Catering To Wokeness
channel image
GalacticStorm
2218 Subscribers
Elon Musk SUES Open AI For Becoming Profit Driven & Catering To Wokeness

Our Guest is Sean Davis @seanmdav (X)

Hosts:

Tim @Timcast (everywhere)

Ian @IanCrossland (everywhere)

Hannah Claire @HCBrimelow (X)

Serge @sergedotcom (everywhere)


Keywords
tim pooltimcastsean daviselon musk sues open ai

