Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Reveals the Reality of Galactic Politics
GetWisdom
Published 2 months ago

VA #115 Creator Reveals the Reality of Galactic Politics 


New observations of extraterrestrial UFOs are being reported, and the U.S. military is now admitting they are real—but are these benevolent beings? Is there an Extraterrestrial Alliance influencing the Earth, and can it be trusted? Who governs galactic politics and did this give rise to the evil in our world? How many worlds have been subjugated by predatory extraterrestrials, and how many destroyed? Will that happen here? Creator explains our galactic history and power structure, how it will govern our future, and what we need to do to keep our world safe. Join us!

Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/

healingchannelingprayerkarl mollison


