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Texas Dems are showing cowardice | Beth Van Duyne | The Chris Salcedo Show
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40 views • July 14, 2021
Texas Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne compares Cuban anti-government protestors bravery to what she sees as the cowardice of Texas Democratic legislators boycotting a vote on an election integrity bill in the State Legislature - Via Newsmax's 'The Chris Salcedo Show.'
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