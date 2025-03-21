A MALE STUDENT HAS JUST WON GOLD ⚥ IN THE GIRLS 400M VARSITY RACE AT THE PORTLAND ILM

Aayden Gallagher, a transgender male student from McDaniel High School in Portland, Oregon, won the Girls 400m Varsity race at the Portland Interscholastic League meet, finishing over 7 seconds ahead of female competitors and setting a season record.





The event has sparked controversy, as seen in related web results and responses, with some states banning transgender athletes from competing in categories aligning with their gender identity due to right-wing pressure, and a notable case where Gallagher faced boos at a state championship.





The discussion on X reflects broader debates about transgender participation in sports, with some users expressing frustration and calling for policy changes, while others highlight ongoing legal challenges, like Riley Gaines' lawsuit against the NCAA over transgender athlete inclusion.

