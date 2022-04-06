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Fire of God, dry bones, Fools with 7 mountains against the Lord
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38 views • April 06, 2022
Prophetic Word, received April 5th 2022 3:50pm
Speaks about the fire of God,
The mustard seed
Foolish men who fight against the Lord, building 7 mountains...
Scripture:
Exodus 13:21-22; 40:38; Nehemiah 9:12/ 21
Matthew 11:12
Joshua 10:6; Psalm 2; Acts 4:26
John 11: 1-...39...-44
Ezekiel 37:1-14
Isaiah 42:3/ Matthew 12:20
Matthew 17:20/ Luke 17:6
Psalm 14:1; 53:1
James 2:19
Genesis 11:1-9
Matthew 27:51; Mark 15:38
Psalm 48:1; 87:1; Isaiah 57:13
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-04-05-fire-and-7-mountains/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Speaks about the fire of God,
The mustard seed
Foolish men who fight against the Lord, building 7 mountains...
Scripture:
Exodus 13:21-22; 40:38; Nehemiah 9:12/ 21
Matthew 11:12
Joshua 10:6; Psalm 2; Acts 4:26
John 11: 1-...39...-44
Ezekiel 37:1-14
Isaiah 42:3/ Matthew 12:20
Matthew 17:20/ Luke 17:6
Psalm 14:1; 53:1
James 2:19
Genesis 11:1-9
Matthew 27:51; Mark 15:38
Psalm 48:1; 87:1; Isaiah 57:13
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-04-05-fire-and-7-mountains/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Keywords
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