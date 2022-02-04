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Automation & The Future of Cannabis Tech
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60 views • February 04, 2022
Cannabis growers and manufacturers all across the country are looking for ways to increase efficiency, lower their cost of production and get their product in front of consumers faster.
The Great Resignation may have increased the rate of automation as labor shortage have been wreaking havoc on a wide variety of industries, creating the desire to reduce the amount of manual labor within any operation has never been more critical.
Cannabis production lends itself well to add automation systems at nearly every step, from cloning to cultivation, harvesting, processing and packaging.
Episode 880 The #TalkingHedge looks at Marijuana Venture's list of five companies manufacturing equipment to help cannabis brands streamline their operations....
https://youtu.be/CxEljU-nofA
The Great Resignation may have increased the rate of automation as labor shortage have been wreaking havoc on a wide variety of industries, creating the desire to reduce the amount of manual labor within any operation has never been more critical.
Cannabis production lends itself well to add automation systems at nearly every step, from cloning to cultivation, harvesting, processing and packaging.
Episode 880 The #TalkingHedge looks at Marijuana Venture's list of five companies manufacturing equipment to help cannabis brands streamline their operations....
https://youtu.be/CxEljU-nofA
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