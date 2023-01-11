God is Greater Than the Globalists | John Dyslin and NC Scout (11/24/22)

In this video John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, speaks
with NC Scout, the senior leader of American Partisan. John shares an
encouraging verse from the book of Revelation that reminds readers that no
matter what the enemy does, even on a global scale, God is still sovereign and
His will is always done!
Listen to the full interview: https://www.brighteon.com/3070dd13-255b-4c35-86ca-67388d2a93c4
John’s website: https://johndyslin.com/
American Partisan: https://www.americanpartisan.org/
