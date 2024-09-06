SOS!! - EVERYBODY WII Be AFFECTED BY THIS!! TIME TO ACCEPT OUR FATE HAS ARRIVED! PREPARE Your HEART! (MIRRORED VIDEO BY JONATHAN KLECK)

JESUS is the LORD come in the flesh.





This MUST Be Understood and Accepted, The Dawn Satan's Rule On EARTH Is HERE 4 SURE... First come to Terms with it, an Then Prepare your heart for the Inevitable.. The World Has Reached the End Of The Cycle and It is INDISPUTABLE..... EVIL Is Taking Center Stage...Come out of Her My People.





Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:





Shorts: https://www.youtube.com/@JKleckb4thefire





YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384





Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8





Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b





Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc