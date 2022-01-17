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Clown World! with Joe, Jen & Ben from Legit Bat Podcast
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Welcome to another episode of Truthzilla! This week we were joined by the crew from the Legit Bat Podcast, Joe, Jen and Ben. It is a hilarious episode ranging from figuring what "Super Straight" means, Ukraine, Strategic Relocation and so much more! It's always a blast hanging with these guys. Make sure you're following their show and on Social Media, they have some of the best original memes out there!
Bonus content: http://www.Patreon.com/legitbatpodcasts
Rokfin: http://www.Rokfin.com/legitbat
YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCFJTtLR8NxqaKlOc4G1Afng
Telegram chat: https://t.me/+ggjBGPYh5RhhMjEx
Merch: http://www.Legitbat.com
IG: http://www.instagram.com/legitbatpodcasts
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/legitbatpods
How to follow and support the Truthzilla Podcast
Website: https://Truthzilla.org
Original Shirts: https://Truthzilla.org/Shirts (Only after you are done shopping at https://InfowarsStore.com, of course!)
Truthzilla is also available on your favorite podcast player.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TruthzillaPod
Instagram: https://instagram.com/Truthzilla
Telegram: https://t.me/Truthzillapod
https://www.banned.video/
The Truthzilla Podcast
Bonus content: http://www.Patreon.com/legitbatpodcasts
Rokfin: http://www.Rokfin.com/legitbat
YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCFJTtLR8NxqaKlOc4G1Afng
Telegram chat: https://t.me/+ggjBGPYh5RhhMjEx
Merch: http://www.Legitbat.com
IG: http://www.instagram.com/legitbatpodcasts
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/legitbatpods
How to follow and support the Truthzilla Podcast
Website: https://Truthzilla.org
Original Shirts: https://Truthzilla.org/Shirts (Only after you are done shopping at https://InfowarsStore.com, of course!)
Truthzilla is also available on your favorite podcast player.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TruthzillaPod
Instagram: https://instagram.com/Truthzilla
Telegram: https://t.me/Truthzillapod
https://www.banned.video/
The Truthzilla Podcast
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