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Psyop The Steal - Segment 1
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12 views • September 14, 2021
Psyop The Steal: From Millenial Millie
Segment 1 covers the overthrow teams and conversation of Zoom
It seems the left is more organized than all the independents on the right,, who are divided enough to conquer
Original Docu-vid
https://www.millennialmillie.com/post/psyop-the-steal
Source of clips.
https://www.brighteon.com/6bac5fe8-42d6-4280-ae67-4881af66c7f7
...
Segment 1 covers the overthrow teams and conversation of Zoom
It seems the left is more organized than all the independents on the right,, who are divided enough to conquer
Original Docu-vid
https://www.millennialmillie.com/post/psyop-the-steal
Source of clips.
https://www.brighteon.com/6bac5fe8-42d6-4280-ae67-4881af66c7f7
...
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