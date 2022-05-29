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JEFFERY JAXEN BREAKS DOWN THE LATEST MEETING IN DAVOS
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381 views • May 29, 2022
Del BigTree at the HighWire
Switzerland was the location for both the World Economic Forum and the WHO’s World Health Assembly. Watch as the worlds ‘elite’ brag and boast about their perceived control. Not everyone was flying high as Modera’s CEO whined about having to toss 300M Covid shots in the trash.
#WEF #Davos
POSTED: May 27, 2022
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v16cf5b-jeffery-jaxen-breaks-down-the-latest-meeting-in-davos.html
Switzerland was the location for both the World Economic Forum and the WHO’s World Health Assembly. Watch as the worlds ‘elite’ brag and boast about their perceived control. Not everyone was flying high as Modera’s CEO whined about having to toss 300M Covid shots in the trash.
#WEF #Davos
POSTED: May 27, 2022
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v16cf5b-jeffery-jaxen-breaks-down-the-latest-meeting-in-davos.html
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