Interestingly, This Video Was Banned At First. And Had To Wait Until The Algorithm Understood Words And Image." Make America Free Again." We Have Witnessed The Great Inquisition Tribunal. With Chinese/Singaporean CEO President Of Tiktok Representing The Side Of Free Creation, And Other Side, Great Inquisitors, American Congress, Representing An Insult To Freedom.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.