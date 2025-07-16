© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Viktor Orbán continues to go after Zelensky’s recruitment gangs, after a Hungarian citizen died in Ukrainian recruitment center after being forcibly conscripted.
The Hungarian PM wrote on X:
Even a country at war cannot allow men to be beaten to death during conscription. When the victim is also a citizen of an EU member state, Brussels has a duty to respond. Ukraine cannot keep marching toward membership while trampling on human rights. Repression must not be rewarded with accession!
Adding:
☦️The TCC detained Metropolitan Bogolep of the Alexandrian UOC (head priest) and issued him a summons, reports the Union of Orthodox Journalists.
An administrative protocol was drawn up against him and he was released.
The UOC clergy were not granted a deferment from mobilization, after which mass detentions of its priests began
Adding:
The Ukrainian Parliament has reportedly approved a new law that now permits citizens over the age of 60 to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
To the last Ukrainian...