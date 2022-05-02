© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Devin Nunes: Why no Big Tech tyrant can take Truth Social down
Follow
1
Share
Report
60 views • May 02, 2022
Trump Media and Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes argues Department of Homeland Security's new Disinformation Governance Board to combat online misinformation is 'dystopian.'
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.