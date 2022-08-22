YOU ASSHOLES! I WILL KEEP REMINDING YOU (mirrored)

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Mirrored from Bitchute channel Sanity4Sweden at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/51hA64tjBn0/
Sanity4Sweden arthttps://www.konst.se/bvalter
Thanks to supporters
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/STunedal
https://www.patreon.com/sanityforsweden
S4S here
https://gettr.com/user/sanity4sweden
https://rumble.com/user/Sanity4Sweden
https://mewe.com/i/sanity4sweden
https://parler.com/user/sanity4sweden
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sanity-for-sweden/
Bastard Shaman - on reincarnation
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0raSPMNSDg086ZdRFAE93w