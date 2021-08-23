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Cesar Franck, "Panis Angelicus" - Ruth Ann Scanzillo, cello and piano
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100 views • August 23, 2021
Ruth Ann Scanzillo, cello and piano. This rendition, recorded August 23, 2021, of Cesar Franck's Panis Angelicus was produced using Macbook Pro in two tracks, the first being piano using Garageband software with Blue Yeti stereo microphone, and the cello track using Photobooth with Macbook's internal microphone. Still learning the tech! Hope you enjoy.
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