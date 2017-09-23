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[Sep 23, 2017] "Eratosthenes Refuted | Globe Earth Mathematically Debunked" (2017) 🌎 [Decimal Z] [Deleted Programming]
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25 views • May 13, 2021
We just demonstrated how we can convert a Flat Land to a Globe Land using the same Math that the most famous Mathematicians used by just ''Ignoring Refraction'' or making it useless. If you think that the Atmosphere is what science tells us, then you're going to have to prove that. And when I say the atmosphere, I don't mean water, or gases, or vapor, or glass, or lenses... what I mean is the Atmosphere itself. And I don't mean those NASA's pictures that are obviously fake. You can't tell me how the atmosphere bends the light if you have no experiment to back up your claims. If you got assumptions based on Math only (The Math you see when you Google things), then we got assumptions based on Math and Experiments.
We do Experiments ourselves, we don't just wait for others to do them for us. They don't do any experiments anyway.
Original: https://tinyurl.com/GlobeEarthMathDebunk
Flat Earth Playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQdiHk246wHtLgxjvnb9xc15c45bDqJwf
Geometry & Mathematics Playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQdiHk246wHt4X80lLgGrL4-OyWSIu9CP
"James May Witnesses Curvature of Earth at 70,000 Feet" (2009) 🌎
https://youtu.be/jOakL3qUR-Q
"DogCamSport Flies Balloon 110,000 Feet High" (2011) 🎈
https://youtu.be/rcqL2rH8tOA
"Flight-lapse: Frankfurt, Germany [FRA] to San Francisco, California [SFO]" (2015) ✈️
https://youtu.be/WK8kIMYRxgQ
"The Principle" (2014) 🌌
https://archive.org/details/ThePrinciple
"The Biggest Lie Of All" (2015) 🌍
https://youtu.be/yA-HNkKNOe
"Hennessy Presents: The Piccards" (2016) 🎬
https://youtu.be/sZNf-w8YMuY
"Eratosthenes Refuted" (2017) 🌎
https://youtu.be/SFGUDRE4RJY
"The Horizon & the Geometry of Vision" (2017) 📐
https://youtu.be/oAiVty94OWU
"Eclipse Of Fantasy" (2017) 🌑
https://youtu.be/qkaa6FNHaM0
"Let There Be Light" (2017) 🌅
https://youtu.be/J7Q3ZnbZniM
"Walking the Edge of Daylight" (2017) 🌅
https://youtu.be/JB6J35MJKO8
"The Non-Physical Sun" (2017) ☀️
https://youtu.be/3alyaeDjOoI
"Hey NASA! Why Isn't There A Camera On The Moon Filming Earth?" (2017) 🌕
https://youtu.be/V6EugYCll7k
"Elon Musk, Rockets, SpaceX & Other Frauds" (2017) 🚀
https://youtu.be/-DVQrZ3DvAM
"FRAUD: Virgin Galactic, Sir Richard Branson, & All Space Economy" (2017) 🌎
https://youtu.be/eIhqS9ycIWs
"Elon Musk Admits SpaceX is NOT a Private Space Company" (2017) 🚀
https://youtu.be/fB1ysRcSETQ
"NASA & ESA Recycle 'Satellite Launch Footage' For 10+ Years!" (2017) 🛰️
https://youtu.be/QknxALehqDc
"Blue Origin Shepard Flight 3 | 240,000* Feet | Lens Corrected" (2017) 🌎
https://youtu.be/zppIg8jp9aA
"Weather Balloon Flight to Stratosphere [Uncut]" (2017) 🎈
https://youtu.be/xiYACfj94cc
"Sulfur Hexafluoride [SF6] & the Stratosphere" (2017) ⚗️
https://youtu.be/F8Hl-4KhXbU
"What Are Rockets Running Into?" (2018) 🚀
https://youtu.be/YM2608l_sOk
"Flight-lapse: Chicago, Illinois [ORD] to San Francisco, California [SFO]" (2018) ✈️
https://youtu.be/PTL_DbrH2WE
"Welcome to the Satellite Hoax" (2018) 🛰️
https://youtu.be/Ej_loiL6cgM"The Hubble Space Telescope: Exposed" (2018) 🛰️
https://youtu.be/IUbnv-_5IGI
"The 'Global' History Of Communications" (2018) 🛰️
https://youtu.be/TgebM0UWiYs
"NASA's International Space Station CGI, Augmented/Virtual Reality & Geospatial/Satellite Imaging [Google Earth/Google Maps] Technology" (2018) 🌎
https://youtu.be/HcIYkUynGyA
"Level Of Measurement | Mathematics & Definitions" (2018) 📏
https://youtu.be/ty05oh9PRHU
"Visibles & Tangibles | Mathematics & Geometry" (2018) 📏
https://youtu.be/16eD9NfkNQk
"How Einstein Made The Earth Move" (2019) 🌎
https://youtu.be/qoo1nnX4yGk
"The Luminaries Mysterium" (2019) 🌌
https://youtu.be/KMMV4tCinmg
"Astrophysics Exposed" (2019) 🌌
https://youtu.be/hrz60erC57I
"NASA: Going Nowhere Since 1958" (2019) 👨🚀
https://youtu.be/tl8EyBLxEQ0
Video links & more: https://bit.ly/DeletedProgramming
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
We do Experiments ourselves, we don't just wait for others to do them for us. They don't do any experiments anyway.
Original: https://tinyurl.com/GlobeEarthMathDebunk
Flat Earth Playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQdiHk246wHtLgxjvnb9xc15c45bDqJwf
Geometry & Mathematics Playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQdiHk246wHt4X80lLgGrL4-OyWSIu9CP
"James May Witnesses Curvature of Earth at 70,000 Feet" (2009) 🌎
https://youtu.be/jOakL3qUR-Q
"DogCamSport Flies Balloon 110,000 Feet High" (2011) 🎈
https://youtu.be/rcqL2rH8tOA
"Flight-lapse: Frankfurt, Germany [FRA] to San Francisco, California [SFO]" (2015) ✈️
https://youtu.be/WK8kIMYRxgQ
"The Principle" (2014) 🌌
https://archive.org/details/ThePrinciple
"The Biggest Lie Of All" (2015) 🌍
https://youtu.be/yA-HNkKNOe
"Hennessy Presents: The Piccards" (2016) 🎬
https://youtu.be/sZNf-w8YMuY
"Eratosthenes Refuted" (2017) 🌎
https://youtu.be/SFGUDRE4RJY
"The Horizon & the Geometry of Vision" (2017) 📐
https://youtu.be/oAiVty94OWU
"Eclipse Of Fantasy" (2017) 🌑
https://youtu.be/qkaa6FNHaM0
"Let There Be Light" (2017) 🌅
https://youtu.be/J7Q3ZnbZniM
"Walking the Edge of Daylight" (2017) 🌅
https://youtu.be/JB6J35MJKO8
"The Non-Physical Sun" (2017) ☀️
https://youtu.be/3alyaeDjOoI
"Hey NASA! Why Isn't There A Camera On The Moon Filming Earth?" (2017) 🌕
https://youtu.be/V6EugYCll7k
"Elon Musk, Rockets, SpaceX & Other Frauds" (2017) 🚀
https://youtu.be/-DVQrZ3DvAM
"FRAUD: Virgin Galactic, Sir Richard Branson, & All Space Economy" (2017) 🌎
https://youtu.be/eIhqS9ycIWs
"Elon Musk Admits SpaceX is NOT a Private Space Company" (2017) 🚀
https://youtu.be/fB1ysRcSETQ
"NASA & ESA Recycle 'Satellite Launch Footage' For 10+ Years!" (2017) 🛰️
https://youtu.be/QknxALehqDc
"Blue Origin Shepard Flight 3 | 240,000* Feet | Lens Corrected" (2017) 🌎
https://youtu.be/zppIg8jp9aA
"Weather Balloon Flight to Stratosphere [Uncut]" (2017) 🎈
https://youtu.be/xiYACfj94cc
"Sulfur Hexafluoride [SF6] & the Stratosphere" (2017) ⚗️
https://youtu.be/F8Hl-4KhXbU
"What Are Rockets Running Into?" (2018) 🚀
https://youtu.be/YM2608l_sOk
"Flight-lapse: Chicago, Illinois [ORD] to San Francisco, California [SFO]" (2018) ✈️
https://youtu.be/PTL_DbrH2WE
"Welcome to the Satellite Hoax" (2018) 🛰️
https://youtu.be/Ej_loiL6cgM"The Hubble Space Telescope: Exposed" (2018) 🛰️
https://youtu.be/IUbnv-_5IGI
"The 'Global' History Of Communications" (2018) 🛰️
https://youtu.be/TgebM0UWiYs
"NASA's International Space Station CGI, Augmented/Virtual Reality & Geospatial/Satellite Imaging [Google Earth/Google Maps] Technology" (2018) 🌎
https://youtu.be/HcIYkUynGyA
"Level Of Measurement | Mathematics & Definitions" (2018) 📏
https://youtu.be/ty05oh9PRHU
"Visibles & Tangibles | Mathematics & Geometry" (2018) 📏
https://youtu.be/16eD9NfkNQk
"How Einstein Made The Earth Move" (2019) 🌎
https://youtu.be/qoo1nnX4yGk
"The Luminaries Mysterium" (2019) 🌌
https://youtu.be/KMMV4tCinmg
"Astrophysics Exposed" (2019) 🌌
https://youtu.be/hrz60erC57I
"NASA: Going Nowhere Since 1958" (2019) 👨🚀
https://youtu.be/tl8EyBLxEQ0
Video links & more: https://bit.ly/DeletedProgramming
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
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