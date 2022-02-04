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The Ottawa Trucker Convoy: Why Are Cops Out in Public Unloading Skids of Explosives?
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271 views • February 04, 2022
Lenin said: “The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves.”
In Ottawa the Cabal don't leave skids of bricks for protesters to toss into windows, instead they leave skids of explosives for the police to unload.
These are some of the links that I am using for Friday's video.
Related links:
The Ottawa Trucker Protests Are Controlled Opposition. Police Are Caught Setting Up Bombs At Hotels
https://winepressnews.com/
Trucker Fr33dom Convoy – come on, it’s a Psy-Op!
https://bartoll.se/2022/01/staged-fr33dom-convoy-psy-op/
Related videos:
My video:
THE STAGE IS SET: OTTAWA WILL BE GETTING HIT WITH A FALSE FLAG THIS WEEKEND
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bL8rBJ9ipDAz/
Elon Musk says 'Canadian Truckers Rule' As He Fully Intends to Replace Them.
ManyFish YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h_HQU-75748
Far-right groups hope trucker convoy will be Canada’s Jan. 6 insurrection
GlobalNews YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XBagR4z4P4
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
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BD007Marky on Twitter
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TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNddazXh81_HoErN4W3V6w
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In Ottawa the Cabal don't leave skids of bricks for protesters to toss into windows, instead they leave skids of explosives for the police to unload.
These are some of the links that I am using for Friday's video.
Related links:
The Ottawa Trucker Protests Are Controlled Opposition. Police Are Caught Setting Up Bombs At Hotels
https://winepressnews.com/
Trucker Fr33dom Convoy – come on, it’s a Psy-Op!
https://bartoll.se/2022/01/staged-fr33dom-convoy-psy-op/
Related videos:
My video:
THE STAGE IS SET: OTTAWA WILL BE GETTING HIT WITH A FALSE FLAG THIS WEEKEND
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bL8rBJ9ipDAz/
Elon Musk says 'Canadian Truckers Rule' As He Fully Intends to Replace Them.
ManyFish YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h_HQU-75748
Far-right groups hope trucker convoy will be Canada’s Jan. 6 insurrection
GlobalNews YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XBagR4z4P4
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNddazXh81_HoErN4W3V6w
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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