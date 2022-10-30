Glenn Beck: Freedom is Never Secure, We Will Always Have to Earn it | Clip

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BLaze TV Clip - Glenn Beck: Freedom is Never Secure, We Will Always Have to Earn it
“Literal progressive insanity is now becoming law across much of the country… Liberty doesn't get to sleep in, it can not take an election off. That's the wild thing about freedom. It's never fully secure, we have to earn our freedom.”
BlazeTV (Full Episode): https://www.blazetv.com/watch/channel/series/series/6h9e60TbKWdu-glenn-tv/episode/LkvGVxzwhX01-gbt-101222
Source: https://rumble.com/v1qinks-glenn-beck-freedom-is-never-secure-we-will-always-have-to-earn-it.html