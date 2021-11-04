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Boy collapses after taking the vaccine!!!
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840 views • November 04, 2021
These problems are getting worse peoples . . . more and more people are suffering from bad reactions to these jabs . . . in this case it was said the boy died but it is unconfirmed.. . . when will this be STOPPED???
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