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Ep. 660 – Drag Queen Performs At Elementary School Without Parents Being Notified
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62 views • March 09, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start at an elementary school across the pond, where parents are furious after a drag queen was invited to speak and dance in front of students as young as five, without parents ever being notified.
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