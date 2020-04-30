ΟΝΕΙΡΙΚΕΣ ΚΑΤΑΣΤΑΣΕΙΣ RELOADED 15η ΕΚΠΟΜΠΗ 15 06 2019/ΚΑΤΕΡΙΝΑ ΚΩΣΤΑΚΗ

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ΟΙ ΕΚΠΟΜΠΕΣ "ΟΝΕΙΡΙΚΕΣ ΚΑΤΑΣΤΑΣΕΙΣ RELOADED" ΕΧΟΥΝ ΕΚΠΑΙΔΕΥΤΙΚΟ, ΕΝΗΜΕΡΩΤΙΚΟ ΑΛΛΑ ΚΑΙ ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΚΌ ΧΑΡΑΧΤΗΡΑ.
ΕΥΧΑΡΙΣΤΩ ΤΗΝ ΑΝΑΠΤΥΣΣΟΜΕΝΗ ΚΟΙΝΟΤΗΤΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΣΥΜΒΟΛΗ ΤΗΣ ΜΕ ΣΧΟΛΙΑ, ΕΡΩΤΗΜΑΤΑ, ΑΠΑΝΤΗΣΕΙΣ, ΙΔΕΕΣ.
ΟΛΑ ΤΑ ΒΙΒΛΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΚΑΤΕΡΙΝΑΣ ΚΩΣΤΑΚΗ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΔΙΑΘΕΣΙΜΑ ΣΤΟ AMAZON ή στο email : [email protected]
ACADEMY OF INNER LIGHT
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*BLOG LINK:https://academyofinnerlight.blogspot.com/2019/06/dream-states-reloaded-15-15-06-2019.html