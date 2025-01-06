Michigan Lighthouse Ministries - Pastor Ralph Rebandt

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Pastor Ralph Rebandt, founder of Michigan Lighthouse Ministries, talks to Eileen about his vision for Michigan, the government and the church. He explains that his mission is to unite the church: Pastors and Christians can defend our God-given rights and make Michigan a Lighthouse to the nation.





To learn more, go to MichiganLighthouseMinistries.com and FaithFamilyFreedom.us





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/