BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pastor Is STABBED In Church By Woman B4 Christmas. SDA Elder Killed In Pulpit. Housing Market Crash
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
43 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • 1 day ago

Oklahoma Pastor Recovering After Being Stabbed During Attack Inside Church. An Oklahoma pastor is recovering from knife injuries after being attacked by an assailant at the Church of Christ in Pryor. The pastor, whose name has not been reported, disarmed and subdued the suspect with the help of two parishioners. The incident took place on Monday (Dec. 22). In a statement, Pryor Creek Police Chief Jeremy Cantrell said that the Pryor Creek Police Department responded to a reported disturbance at the church and that “officers located an active physical altercation inside the church.” “An adult staff member sustained injuries, including lacerations, and was provided immediate medical care before being transported to a Tulsa-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” the statement said. According to KTUL, the pastor sustained stab wounds on his hand and is expected to undergo surgery. He also received stitches on his chin. According to witnesses, the pastor remained calm and composed, even despite being stabbed. Cantrell stated, “An adult female was taken into custody following officer intervention.”


Man sustains non-life-threatening injuries in stabbing attack at church in Pryor Creek


Parishioners help pastor disarm stabbing suspect at Pryor Creek church


Shock as SDA Church elder knifed, killed on the pulpit in Homa Bay. Francis Opiyo, a church elder, was scheduled to deliver a sermon at Ebenezer Seventh Day Adventist church in Rayoya Village, Home Bay County Kenya on Saturday, Februrary 1, 2025.


Ten US housing markets are crashing like the Great Recession - most are in Florida and Texas but one is a surprise. America’s housing market is quietly slipping into reverse. After years of relentless gains, price declines have spread to nearly a third of the nation’s biggest metro areas — the widest pullback since 2012. At the start of the year, just six of the nation’s 100 largest metro areas were seeing year-over-year price falls. That number had jumped to 32 — the biggest share of declining markets since early 2012, according to the latest home price insights from Cotality. The once red-hot housing market has cooled so sharply that economists say the shift could reshape homebuying for years to come.


Biometric Entry-exit at US border: New rule for non-US citizens, Green Card holders come into effect today.


UK Lawmakers Propose Mandatory On-Device Surveillance and VPN Age Verification


#Stabbing

#Pastor

#Church

#SDA

#HousingMarket

#RealEstate

#InterestRate

#Economics


#SeventhDayAdventist

#SundayLaw

#ChurchAndState

#SeventhDayAdventist

#Sabbath

#4AngelsMessage


Trump Repeats False Claim That Biden Planted FBI Agents at Jan. 6 Insurrection


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

Keywords
economic collapsehousing market crashhousing market collapseus market crashwoman stabs pastorpastor stabbing oklahomachurch of christ stabbingpryor oklahoma church stabbingfemale stabs pastorchurch of christ knife attackpastor injured oklahomaoklahoma pastor attackedoklahoma pastor hospitalizedsda church stabbingsda elder knifedsda elder killedkenya sda church stabbingfrancis opiyo stabbedfrancis opiyo killedebenezer sda church
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Kevin Hughes
The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

Kevin Hughes
Kristi Noem declares endgame for Maduro as military pressure mounts

Kristi Noem declares endgame for Maduro as military pressure mounts

Jacob Thomas
North Korea advances nuclear submarine program as Kim Jong Un oversees missile tests

North Korea advances nuclear submarine program as Kim Jong Un oversees missile tests

Kevin Hughes
Under the Engineered Sky: How governments are secretly waging war on Earth&#8217;s climate

Under the Engineered Sky: How governments are secretly waging war on Earth’s climate

Kevin Hughes
The hunt for government waste continues as DOGE cancels contracts worth hundreds of millions in just 5 days

The hunt for government waste continues as DOGE cancels contracts worth hundreds of millions in just 5 days

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy