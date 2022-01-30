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The Religious Spirit Series part 8: 95% of the church world is being deceived by this spirit
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10 views • January 30, 2022
In this video, we show you that this religious spirit is in almost all of the church world and many are thinking that this spirit is what it is to be a "Christian" when this spirit is a foul, nasty counterfeit.
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