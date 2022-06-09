The Mystery of the World’s Fairs (2021)

This is Part 3 (The Mystery of the World's Fairs) of a 3 part series on the lost history of humankind. Has everything you've been taught been a lie? The official version of human history is a construct of lies so we need to get rid of the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us. It's time to open your eyes to the real reality of human history.





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