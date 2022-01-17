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BRANDY VAUGHAN EX MERCK REP BLOWS THE WHISTLE ON THE VACCINES COMING FOR ALL OF US! DEAD! 12-7-2020
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417 views • January 17, 2022
BRANDY VAUGHAN EX MERCK REP BLOWS THE WHISTLE ON THE VACCINES COMING FOR ALL OF US! DEAD! 12-7-2020
San Francisco August 2016,
Brandy Vaughan, EX MERCK VIOXX PHARMAKEIA Sales Rep. turned Whistleblower was a tireless advocate for informed consent, reasonable medical trials and independent oversight to balance the insane power these unscrupulous profit machines hold over all aspects of society.
She was found dead in her home at age 44 on December 7th, 2020. The coroner says she died of bi-lateral Pulmonary Thromboembolus. Pulmonary Embolism Strangely and coincidentally this is the same strange blood clotting adverse reaction causing deaths and ongoing health issues with all of the Covid 19 GMO experimental injections!
Rest In Peace Brandy! Thank you for your courage and waking me up to the coming adult vaccines for everyone! We all miss you!!!!
REPOST FROM: https://youtu.be/KzpdaJgjh8c
Thank You!
Coroner’s Office Releases Findings in Brandy Vaughan Death Investigation
https://www.sbsheriff.org/coroners-office-releases-findings-in-brandy-vaughan-death-investigation/
The Overt and Covert Intimidation of Brandy Vaughan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fuTXlCGjqMc
Brandy Vaughan ~ Found Dead! Rest In Peace Brandy! Thank you for waking some of us up!!!!
https://www.sott.net/article/445510-Coincidence-Brandy-Vaughan-Big-Pharma-whistleblower-and-outspoken-critic-of-vaccines-found-dead-by-her-ten-year-old-son
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/zt8xhgTx8g2c/
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
San Francisco August 2016,
Brandy Vaughan, EX MERCK VIOXX PHARMAKEIA Sales Rep. turned Whistleblower was a tireless advocate for informed consent, reasonable medical trials and independent oversight to balance the insane power these unscrupulous profit machines hold over all aspects of society.
She was found dead in her home at age 44 on December 7th, 2020. The coroner says she died of bi-lateral Pulmonary Thromboembolus. Pulmonary Embolism Strangely and coincidentally this is the same strange blood clotting adverse reaction causing deaths and ongoing health issues with all of the Covid 19 GMO experimental injections!
Rest In Peace Brandy! Thank you for your courage and waking me up to the coming adult vaccines for everyone! We all miss you!!!!
REPOST FROM: https://youtu.be/KzpdaJgjh8c
Thank You!
Coroner’s Office Releases Findings in Brandy Vaughan Death Investigation
https://www.sbsheriff.org/coroners-office-releases-findings-in-brandy-vaughan-death-investigation/
The Overt and Covert Intimidation of Brandy Vaughan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fuTXlCGjqMc
Brandy Vaughan ~ Found Dead! Rest In Peace Brandy! Thank you for waking some of us up!!!!
https://www.sott.net/article/445510-Coincidence-Brandy-Vaughan-Big-Pharma-whistleblower-and-outspoken-critic-of-vaccines-found-dead-by-her-ten-year-old-son
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/zt8xhgTx8g2c/
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
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