The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven and Earth. Suicide Prevention Beyond Just Don't Do It
Published 15 days ago |

Good day Warriors Of Light!I was prompted to post today's video by a facebook post I saw this morning. In a long post this young man basically wrote a suicide not to his followers. Suicide is one of the biggest killers on Earth and must be stopped. Now!


As you may have guessed, there seems to be only one answer and the word gives you plenty of reason to live. If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts or tendencies, I pray Gods' amazing grace will cover you and comfort you today and always. Let's Rock!


