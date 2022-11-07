The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven and Earth. Suicide Prevention Beyond Just Don't Do It

Good day Warriors Of Light!I was prompted to post today's video by a facebook post I saw this morning. In a long post this young man basically wrote a suicide not to his followers. Suicide is one of the biggest killers on Earth and must be stopped. Now!





As you may have guessed, there seems to be only one answer and the word gives you plenty of reason to live. If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts or tendencies, I pray Gods' amazing grace will cover you and comfort you today and always. Let's Rock!





Thank you for supporting the show. We appreciate you giving us a like, subscribe, rumble, and follow.

Get the tunes and swag you love

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub





Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will also be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg





The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Radio.

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioListen





Inspirational clip from:

Got Questions Ministries

https://bit.ly/GotQuestionsMinistries